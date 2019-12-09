Transcript for Hurricane Harvey survivor tells her story 2 years after the disaster

There's a new conversation under way here. Invigorated about climate change in large part because of that horrible hurricane struck this city two years ago hurricane Harvey her producer Janet wine scene. Traveled out to meet was one family that survived that storm. How I feel about things today. Are with your that are there I don't know how to swim and I don't want to we're joined right now by IE should Nelson she is currently. Stranded on the roof of her apartment building in downtown Houston you're honest two story building how close is it she used. Where you are. Bennett showed you maternity am there are people just put this out in the data on the road from. It yacht is off the street that are really very different order we know where I'm gated. It's now let me me thinking about any news suppresses the new rules and I was at the play well we'll do anything give us often. Vacation and kills. Put us on hold its NFC. Is well aware but hurricanes to a drab building here in need of more. My baby he all right coming into it I'll. Patent C. At that time he was war. He feel if gays when he rain party he. In some time to do anything and I think it's raining really argued that we have to move it won't. Will he feel Arafat. Let me start and in light hitting my life back to get it started not a wet wet wet lab was far from here what am I running. Okay I'm living in my everyday life recognized as these so whatever thing I want to confidence lifted from me. In traffic of people. It is that bad and I'd give up an hour. That is he replaces. They know about it that's the only thing. Material things we'll common goal was to life won't. Senator thanks CNN Jenner wants you for that piece.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.