Transcript for Iran shot down an unarmed and unmanned US drone: Officials

I'm some and I can't in Tehran for ABC news life. Today very morning camp on time is let me revolution guards corps air defense shot on RG four. Global hawk and will pop online issue of digital and is the latest chapter in this escalation on tensions between the two countries in get past few weeks. After two pack some points anchors in the book club Oman. The United States has said he won't was behind that tax. But Iran has categorically. Denied involvement this sins to keep it up this situation between the two countries. President least might points after presidents from this through the United States from Iran's nuclear deal. Inmates clean CEC. I'm very tough economy sanctions at least they're supposed to be under the deal where puts back on these limited probably. Why the Iranian officials say that didn't own was shot after he injured territorial waters America do not basically men says that. The globe won't haunt it was shut down. Indy international which case. Haynes International hasn't any energy agency has come and even Unscom needs him into the Thames of the deal several times. We're ABC news life in Tehran I'm Selena and again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.