JD Vance defends his past criticisms of Trump

“I've always been open and sometimes, of course, I've disagreed with the president but I've also been extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump," Vance said.

October 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live