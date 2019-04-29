Transcript for Joe Biden on Anita Hill: 'I take responsibility'

And moving forward and deciding to run. You reached out to Anita Hill she has recently said when asked if she felt it was an apology that you would extend it she says now that. She set a cannot be satisfied by simply saying I'm sorry for what happened to you will be satisfied when I know the risk real change and real accountability. And real purpose. What's your faith. Gesture she told me I I was grateful she took the call. And dumb. And war one and he's created in order cunard. Private conversation but the point is that look. I was chairman of the committee I believed her from the very beginning I but I was chairman she did not get a fair hearing. She did not get treated well that's my responsibility. And I committed to it I am determined. To continue the fight to see to it that we basically change the culture in this country. Where a woman is put in the position where she is disbelief as the committee chairman I take responsibility. That she did not get treated well take responsibility for your take responsibility I take responsibility. Because I was the chairman. I was unable to figure out a way to how to change yours you don't talk apologized. I apologize again because book here's the deal on. She just did not get treated fair across the board. Think that the system did not work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.