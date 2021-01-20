-
Now Playing: A brief discussion about the ‘nuclear football’
-
Now Playing: Cindy McCain on how Biden will unite nation as POTUS
-
Now Playing: New White House Communications Director shares inauguration plans
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's final remarks as president
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump speaks briefly as he departs the White House
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump leaves White House for final time as president
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris' sorority sisters on the importance of her history-making moment
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris makes history as vice president
-
Now Playing: Trump departs White House, issues pardons in last hours of presidency
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump’s post-presidency plan
-
Now Playing: New charges in Capitol riot
-
Now Playing: Inauguration Day preview
-
Now Playing: New first and second families
-
Now Playing: Inauguration Day facts
-
Now Playing: President Trump pardons Bannon, other allies on final night in office
-
Now Playing: Uniting the country is President-elect Joe Biden’s next challenge