Transcript for Joe Biden holds virtual town hall

Look folks wants a good evening and thank you take the time to speak of me. I want this to be a conversation where where I get to hear your stories. And get to you get to ask me questions that are on your mind. So I'll just a few things in the head start here is can take about ten minutes to do it earlier today my good friend me as a friend Bernie Sanders announced. He was suspending his campaign. Bernie he's always been passionate voice for progress and he. Put his heart and soul not knowing their running for president but also the causes and issues he has been dedicated to his whole life. He's inspired and energized millions of supporters especially young voters to join him in championing and progressive vision for our country. And he didn't just run a plume of campaign he created a movement. And that's a good thing for the nation and for our future. All British campaigns and it I know his leadership's gonna continue including. Working to address incredible challenges we're now facing new ones are facing this nation and his present. My heart goes out to everyone out there suffering from colon nineteen. Yeah we all know the greatest tragedy and all of this is how many lives are being lost. How many are infected and suffering alone I mean we have friends who were. Not able to see mirrored her one friend mother was dying and an honored. Illness or cancer issues in the hospital when she couldn't go in see here they had a telephone after years. It's so so hard for so many people. And this is gonna continue to be a very hard week for our country. This disease is not only tearing through the nation. It's devastating families. Is wrecking the economy. And we're starting to see those. See it magnifies some or worse systemic inequities. In early data shows countries and counties in this country. Have a major black populations and Hispanic populations. They're good or corona virus infection rates in the black reason three times as high as CR in weight majority residents communities. Death rates nearly six times higher that's unconscionable. And never should happen we need more data we also need more data on how the Latino and other communities of color are impacted. Other minority communities. So we know exactly what has to be done. Black Americans are still less likely to be insured as are Latinos less likely to have access to health care less likely to have. Had treatment for underlying conditions like guys men and and diabetes. And ten make more room make them more vulnerable to newswires Tuesday. And they're more likely to face exposure to pollutants. Then anyone else associated with a cove in nineteen. Pandemic and her death rates are higher. Black America is also less likely to have a job they can do Jess from home like many Latinos in America. There are more likely to have to choose between their health and their health care and their paycheck. This virus is shedding light on the structural racism that still exist in plagues our laws our institutions our culture. And these past few weeks Simon is we have been devastating for our economy. We're gonna have to do an awful lot of work to rebuild after uses over. And as I said over and over the past weeks I believe that. That it's a top priority for us is using money than two trillion dollars from the so called cares actor congress passed. To keep as many workers on payroll as possible. So they can hit the ground running. But so many people including some of you have already lost your jobs. Six point six million new unemployment climbed just reported last week and who knows there's going to be this coming week. 3.3. Million the week before. We're getting more reporting tomorrow. That's already more than ten million Americans have lost their jobs through no fault of their own because of this pandemic. Hospitality workers in need not tell you about that senator. And and and in Las Vegas service industry workers highly skilled workers in construction. So many more union members and non union members. I know people are worried. Not just if you or your loved one are going to get sick you're worried about how you're gonna make the rent. Worried about how to pay the bills keep food on the table worried about whether relief checks are McCown threw. That immune voted by the congress. You know that's a key part of the ten point what I call a make work checklist. That I put together last week and offered the president of the United States present job. So he knows how to think about what it takes to administer a massive federal recovery program. And one of the key piece is making sure to get those unemployment checks out. On time and in full. We have to make workers who have been laid off financially whole. States already overwhelmed by the millions of clients. With more to come states need more staff better technology more robust systems to both accept claims and get those funds out the door. The White House should have had their back. We need to get those relief checks into the hands of folks as quickly as possible. Using direct deposit is prepaid debit cards whatever we can't. But here's what we know above all the money and the plans that are in the care Zack. Won't be enough in the first time around. We're going to have to do more. Than a flourish insurance payments they will have to keep people float. Right now right now they're set to expire. These payments should be available as long as they are needed. And the federal government should backstop the state soundness. To make sure that they continue to make those payments. We should have a rent freeze. And a more toward convictions during his public health crisis. Because no one should have to worry about losing in there home during a pandemic or were they live during a pandemic. The next packages is already being discussed should include student debt relief for at least 101000 dollars per person. Helping ease the burden on young people are already struggling to get by before the corona virus. We have to make sure everyone has access to maintain and maintain affordable health insurance coverage. We should be making it easier not harder to make sure. Dissent makes sense to. In not put another way it makes no sense makes no sense to be fighting court right now. To try to take loyal volunteer from people who need it more than ever it makes no sense. Not to open up a new enrollment period. And middle of this pandemic. So that people who need insurance can get it now. And as we look at the next steps that are needed we should boost the subsidies for Obama care. Keep people give them affordable coverage. At the same goes for cobra gonna look over subsidies are. When the president and I were in charge of putting the country pulling the country back from the Great Recession and rebellion our economy in 2009. We made sure there's subsidies for up to 65%. This crisis is going to be even bigger. So our support from the American people is going to need to be. Even more generous about a Covert kicks in when your insurance you have read your company no longer is available to you. The government should pick up the full cost of a book cobra premiums right now. One additional tragedies crisis is how much pain could have been avoided was swift decision action and decisive action. This a challenge requires leadership. Requires transparency. And it requires urgency. You know. America's long term recovery is good and far require far more investment. But it needs to be Smart and effective. We can't just returned to unfair and eco economy that's stacked against America workers. Murray know we're gonna need more resources a lot more. More people are gonna need help. Let's start now so we don't waste valuable time. Let's get help to the people needs the most I know I know. That will come through this challenge stronger than ever Jess is we have every crisis we are faced this nation. There's nothing Americans can achieve when we do it together. I'm anxious to your questions but I tell you what I probably should. We will get through this you've heard me talk about the sole American senator and I talked about and we need to restore were seen this all America. All the workers are going to be talking to today all the people all across the country. They're not asking whether you're Muslim or Christian masculine your Latino or you're not they're asking if there just whenever you need people are reaching out. Look at all a Pala first responders. How they're risking their lives without the equipment they need to help people. Makes me proud Buhner. Proud I really that he really does. This is the sole marik received. As a consequence we get through this really didn't do so much better than we've done test.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.