Transcript for When Joe Biden was a young senator at age 30

The youngest new phase in the US senate next year will be that of Democrat Joseph Biden of Delaware. So young in fact that at the time of his election on November 7 fighting was not yet old enough to serve. Yesterday that problem was resolved ABC Capitol Hill correspondent Bob Clarke has the story. They gave a surprise party yesterday for Joseph Biden will make history because of his age when he takes his seat in the new candidate. I. Okay. Okay. Okay. Glorious looking father of three young children was celebrating his thirtieth birthday. That makes him just old enough to be a United States senators thirty being a minimum wage prescribed by the constitution. By liberal Democrat pulled one of the big upsets of the election by on completing a 63 year old Republican they look bond. In Washington today that he was having trouble convincing some people he really as a senator. And having some doubts about the senate seniority system well hoping older members won't hold his age against it. I expect these fellas are going to. Eventually judge me on my merry none of my age and I have to establish that married assuming there is new there I don't think it's going to be much the problem I have beyond. Having other senators staff think I'm applying for a job or of the page or something would you like to see some changes in the seniority system and well. I would like to see contained in this seniority system but and that's not gonna make any difference might say this but it's not because I'm very coming in night. I think that the seniority system has many more drawbacks and that has merits of where I'm not believe he moved to change that in mind. Formative years in the senate but were there to be such a vote to mollify clearly would vote to eliminate seniority system. The indications are that you may be 100 in seniority the last man devoted all independent does that bodies. Well not gotten a math aggravated sort of museum. That I've probably have released two yard and he would ever and this. Biden weren't enough borrowed office today holding interviewed sorting through 14100 job application from people who want to work on his senate staff. If these days in the senate building of this century he'll be 57. The average age of senators now file a black ABC news watcher are there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.