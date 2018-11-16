Julian Assange appears to have 'been charged' in federal court

The WikiLeaks founder appears to have "been charged" with a crime, according to newly unsealed court documents that were inadvertently disclosed by federal prosecutors.
0:34 | 11/16/18

Transcript for Julian Assange appears to have 'been charged' in federal court
And we turn now to the breaking news overnight about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange she's now been charged. By federal prosecutors assigns had been holed up inside Ecuador's embassy in London. For years while WikiLeaks was caught up in a number scandals including the Edwards known leak. And the alleged Russian hacking during the toll sixteen presidential campaign. The charges against the suns were disclosed accidentally by the Justice Department as part of a separate case but. They haven't revealed the exact charges an attorney for assigned says it's inexplicable that he be charged without prior notice and next step remains unclear.

