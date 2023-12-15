Jury deliberates in Rudy Guiliani defamation case

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders is outside the court where a jury is deliberating in the defamation case against Rudy Giuliani.

December 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live