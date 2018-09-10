Transcript for Kanye West will dine with the President Thursday

Com we'll have lunch here at the White House this week. We kind gay west the rap artists will also meet with the president senior advisor and son in law Jared Kushner on the agenda manufacturing. Prison reform how to stop gang violence. And specifically how to prevent violence in west's hometown of Chicago. Kanye West has now been very public in his support of president trump he was just last week when he appeared on Saturday Night Live wearing in make America great again hat. After the show went off the heirs he went off on an unscripted. Pro trumps feats. West's wife Kim card ashy and has already been here at the White House twice this year she now with the president in May hate to talk about clemency reforms specifically. The case and Alice Johnston a grandmother who is serving a very long prison sentence for a nonviolent drug charge. President commuted Johnston sentenced in June. Allowing her to leave prison. And Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

