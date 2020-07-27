Transcript for Late Rep. John Lewis arrives at US Capitol to lie in state

Celebrating John Lewis. Now reporting to a statement. Good afternoon and we are coming on the air right now is America celebrates the life of civil rights pioneer John Lewis. That is a senior Washington DC today were John lewis'. Motorcade. Making its way through the streets of Washington DC onto the US capitol. Where he will lie and oppose. For two days before heading to Atlanta Georgia and whose funeral at Ebenezer Baptist church. On Thursday. Motorcade landed at Andrews Air Force Base just about an hour ago and is making its way. Through the sights of Washington DC flu by the Lincoln Memorial just moments ago. It stopped at the black lives matter plaza. In Washington DC. Where his son was given the street sign. Marking that moment on here would Nightline anchor Byron Pitts. That plaza. Connecting the work of John lewis' life the turmoil facing America today. Through John Lewis hopeless and activists at heart he often joked that he was in congress that was as part time job. His heart and soul was in the streets of America in his journey is remarkable. Journey is speaks to that the power of America. This is a man who was born in the darkest days a segregated south in 1940. His great grandfather Frank Carter born a slave his father Eddie Lewis a sharecropper. John Lewis is born a three room shotgun house his sharecropper father's safe 300 dollars his entire life savings of what do. 110 acre farm. Distill the family today. John Lewis wrote a letter to Doctor King in news eighteen years old saying he wanted to be a part of the civil rights movement. In his life was changed. And John Lewis. Helped change America. To the family at John Lewis. Welcome to the rotunda. Under the dome of the US capitol. We have did farewell to some of the greatest Americans in our history. It is fitting that John Lewis joins dissipate pantheon of patriot. Resting upon the same cat and talk of president Abraham Lincoln. John revered president Lincoln his identification look like English clear. 57 years ago at the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial where John declared. Our minds and souls and hearts cannot rest. Until freedom and justice I can exist for all people. Words that ring true today. Mr. leader halting mobile home. I student. Between then and now John Lewis became a titan of the civil rights movement. And then the conscience of the congress. Here in congress John was believed to be feared and be lounge on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the capitol. We knew that he always worked on the side of the angels. And now we know that he is with them and we are confident did you know that he is with his beloved Lily and and made via contradict John son John miles. And Tarrant there was Stanley Michael Collins the entire staff. That so many mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time. God truly blessed America can with a life and leadership of John Lewis and we thank you for sharing him involved. May she rest in peace. John Lewis Hawkins spoke about the Lebanese community of vision that he shared with the reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Of the community connect isn't up licking my face. Hope and charity. And indeed John had a deep faith believing that every person has this mark of divinity. Making them worthy of respect. And he had faith in the charity of others. Which is what gave him so much hope. And he read as he wrote in his book. Believe they need to hate to harbor division and the enticement of revenge. Release all bitterness. Forward Tony La phony peace in your heart. Knowing the battle for the good to overcome evil. He's already won. Down the optimist. You're not done with the person of greatness. He also was a person of great humility. Always giving credit to others in the move next. Sharon committed his life to advancing justice and understood that to build it. Do a better future we had to acknowledge. The past. Exactly one year ago it was a privilege to be with John and members of the Congressional Black Caucus madam chair. Karen bass hit 22. That's why pilgrimage to Ghana to observe 400 years. Since he arrival of the first slaves from Africa. Some of the descendants of those slaves would build this capital they. Jun nine highs and stay. On the Lincoln catapult. I wish you could have seen average. In response to John received when he was introduced to the Ghana. Parliament my colleagues are shaking their hands it was overwhelmingly. Overwhelming. I wish you could have seen. At the door of no return. Which is straight people were sent through point two the death ships. To cross the Atlantic I wish you could have seen. What it meant to she him. Seniors at the door of no return was a central part of American history. Just as well as it is the Edmund pettis bridge the march on Washington. The film a march to Montgomery. When John major's speech 57 years ago he wasn't youngest speaker at the march on Washington program. How fitting it is that in the final days of the flight he summoned the strength to acknowledge the young people peacefully protesting. Everything the same spirit of that march. Taking up the unfinished work of racial justice. How can complete the journey begun more than 55 years ago. We've all seen the photographs of John being brutally beaten in Selma which painted an iconic. Picture of injustice. What a beautiful contrast to see John in the mirror black contends with us today at the black lives matter plaza. Standing in solidarity. And with the protesters. And an iconic picture. Our justice. That willing to our memory inspire a nation for years to come. John firmly in her car focused on the future. Inherent to inspire the next generation to join the fight for justice. And his close. To find a way to get in way. As one of the youngest leaders of the freedom rides mark so much in Canada said in March to Montgomery he understood the power of young people. To change the future. When asked what someone can do who was nineteen or twenty years old. Case that he was going TV set out to desegregate. Nashville. That was your time. A young person should be speaking out for what is fair what is just what is right. Speaking out for those who have been left down and let the times. That is how the movement coastal link challenge that. Imagine the great joy he had traveling the country to share that message of action. With young people.

