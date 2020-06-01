Transcript for Lindsey Graham wants to change Senate rules over impeachment

Lawmakers are wasting no time resuming the impeachment battle as they returned to Washington Democrats and Republicans remained in deadlock. Over how the president upcoming senate trial should proceed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still not saying when shall deliver the articles of impeachment of the senate but we don't get the articles this week and we need to take matters on our own hands on Sunday Republican senator Lindsey Graham insisted on Fox News that the Republican controlled senate to change the rules to override Pelosi. Graham suggesting he'll attempt to work with senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to move forward with the trial with or without house or not don't let Nancy Pelosi used the rules of the sanitary advantage. This is dangerous for the presidency is destitution however that's exactly what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Pelosi will do. She has said that she will send the articles of impeachment when she believes she can she will maximize sending teams to get the fairest trial possible. Humor has declared an order for the trial to be fair and must include witnesses and documents blocked by the White House. And he tells ABC that Democrats in the senate will push for a vote on the matter. And I hope pray and believe there's a decent chance that four Republicans will join us. And one of those witnesses senate Democrats are demanding to hear from its former national security advisor John Bolton. Bolton today released a statement saying if he subpoenaed by the senate his quote prepared to testify. Articles are Audi ABC news Washington.

