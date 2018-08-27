Transcript for 'I lived and died as a proud American,' McCain wrote in final message

John's words my fellow Americans. Whom I have gratefully served for sixty years. Especially my fellow arizonans. Thank you. For the privilege of serving you in for the rewarding life that service in uniform. And public offices loudly. I tried to serve our country honorably I've made mistakes. But I hope my love for America will be weighed favorably against them. I've often observed that I'm lucky it's person. I feel that way even now as I prepare for the end of my life. I love my life all. I've had experiences. And adventures. Friendships enough for ten satisfying lives and I am so thankful. Like most people. I've regrets. But I would not trade a day of my life in good or bad times the best day of anybody else's. I of the satisfaction to the love of my family. One man has never had it more loving wife or children. He was prouder an item of mine. And I owe it to America. To be connected to America's causes. Liberty. Equal justice respect for the dignity. Of all people. Brings happiness more sublime than life's fleeting pleasures. Or identities and sense of worth are not circumscribe. But aren't large by serving good causes. Bigger than ourselves. Fellow Americans. That association is meant more to me than any other I've lived and died a proud American. We are citizens of the world's. Greatest republic. A nation of ideals not blood and soil. We're blessed and are a blessing to humanity. When uphold an advance those ideals at home and in the world. We have helped liberate more people from tyranny and poverty. Than ever before in history. And we have acquired great wealth and power in the progress. We weaken our greatness. When we confuse our patriotism. With tribal rivalries. That have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls rather than tear them down. When we doubt the power of all right deals rather than trust them to be that great force for change they've always been. We are 325. Million opinion aided the sift for us individuals. We argue and compete and sometimes even vilify each other. In our rockets public debates. News. But we have always had so much more in common with the each other than in disagreement. If only we remember that and give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country. We will get through these challenging times we will come through them stronger than before we always do. Ten years ago I had the privilege to concede defeat. In the election for president. I want to end my farewell to you with heartfelt faith in Americans that I felt so powerfully that evening. I feel it powerfully stale. Do not despair of our present difficulties. We believe always in the promise and greatness of America. Because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit we never surrender we never hide from history we make history. For while fellow Americans. God bless you and god bless America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.