Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Biden 'liar' during State of the Union speech

As President Joe Biden discussed Social Security in his address, a rowdy back-and-forth erupted on the House floor with some Republicans.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live