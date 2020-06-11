Transcript for Mark Kelly wins crucial Arizona Senate race

We have some news out of Arizona we can now say that mark Kelly mark Kelly Democrat and Arizona will win. The special election in the state of Arizona defeating Martha Mexicali because this is special election he could be x.'s. Sworn in by November 30 in this lame duck session DC now Democrats have picked empty seats. On the Republicans Arizona and Colorado. Republicans have picked up a seat in the state. Alabama. The red Simpson that means ceased to senate run offs in the state of Georgia are all important. They are critical and I do agree with bare bottoms then I think that effort in the energy continuing in Georgia is gonna happen because people. In Georgia know not only could they be credited. We at the winning the presidency in this way they can also be credited with winning the senate which is so critical I don't know. Bit whether georgians are more upset with trump at this point anyhow in which McConnell but once we start to spin the messaging to say we can also take Mitch McConnell. Out of the power seat I think we'll ever get people really fired. They're thinking you know Mitch McConnell is going to be all in on those special elections yet he's gonna have to be because the majority's at stake and we're gonna see a replay of the campaign that we just. It occurred the just occurred. You know the Democrats if they control the senate they're potentially. Got to pack the court. They're going to move to a more aggressive climate policies are gonna move to more spending Joseph Biden said he wants four trillion dollars of tax increases. If Mitch McConnell is removed at the senate leader that will likely happen. That's the debate that's gonna take place and Georgia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.