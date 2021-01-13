Transcript for Martha Raddatz gives updates on arrests related to Capitol siege

I want to go to our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz now who has been keeping track. This investigation in general Martha we heard from Alex Mallon just a little while ago that there is a new arrest. Of someone who's suspected of having been a part of that mob that stormed the capital what's the latest on the investigation any efforts to not only secure the capital but the country. We're. What the latest arrest was of a man who appeared to you know putting. And it's what church that said camp Al Schwartz he has been been arrested in Newport News, Virginia. They are fanning out all across the country. In a truly every should every state because as we know people came from all across the country. And we've now learned a defense official has told us that there will be as many as 20000. The National Guard deployed to Washington DC. By this weekend. Because they believe that the trouble is going to start again. Even before the inauguration there were several petitions for protests those have been denied. Because we are in a national emergency in Washington DC but they are already Asian currency feeling the streets and certainly. Around the capital I think. A real question. Is the so called rules of engagement. What can they do we sop. One of the writers and capital shot and killed. Trying to breach and Jordan into war breaks your into war and climb over others and there were members on the other side of that door. And the only thing the guard will Telesis is. Are a bit of what's obvious they can shoot some aren't. In self defense but many of those guards certainly the ones at the capitol. Will be arm today were not armed on Wednesday they were merely doing traffic control with law enforcement. National Guard are of course civilians. The citizen soldiers they come from their homes and their regular jobs to help out. They are only really trained. And one weekend of Mon third there a couple of weeks in the summer so they're training in riot situations. It's not nearly as vast. As law enforcement officials. So when they get in these situations I would imagine. Bit of foul line is breached and they are protecting a member or they're protecting someone else saying will be able to respond. With those arms but it is always a really tricky situation and you certainly don't want to fire a weapon. When there are a whole bunch of other people around you that you might. In fact hurt so this is going to be tricky but just me in terms of those numbers. 20000. National Guard right now in Iraq 2500. And it good our army soldiers. And in Afghanistan. 2500. Active duty military and that's a distinction. You summing like pause there for second those are active duty military. In those countries have 5000 total but 20000. Citizen soldiers taken in streets of Washington DC. You guys I'll now. This is a pretty small town you feel it when you're driving and I know our troops on the hill today. Are are astounded at the number of guard and they they look a lot like I mean I was there Wednesday. In the city they did not have tactical gear on. They aren't wearing helmets they're wearing soft caps there are bad they do have their tactical gear on its it's a whole different look. It looks a lot more that way it looked after their black lives matter. Protests began. Lining up at the Lincoln Memorial protecting other things throughout the city. And of course there are controversial because last week. A whole different dynamic and so few people out on the street and not nearly enough. Protectively cap. Don't stand we are as you were speaking are seeing some the images of those National Guard members. Actually napping inside the capitol because that's how long. Their ships are now that's how many of them. Are currently stationed in the capital as we speak and market we're hearing yes I kinda stuck says I think this I think I I'm looking at those pictures and those looks so much. White deployment pictures like picture serve Iraq and Afghanistan. Because I know active duty and national guards cash and journalists. You work so hard and so weight during those are issue we'll just snapped where ever you possibly can and again these. These men and women came from all over the place I don't know where they would grab it now otherwise. Inside the building there and Nancy Pelosi and you're gonna just say this sorry to interrupt you Nancy Pelosi didn't go out and meet. With some of the members of the National Guard there you see her there are taught to down and I'm sure things down. For what they are doing and you know sort of a thanks for keeping us safe and we certainly hope that is that case and. And Martha. First of all you can always feel free to entrap me and second option is not here yeah I hear you talking about Iraq and Afghanistan you have traveled the world you have been in war zones you have covered uprisings. You were also on the ground that day. When this insurrection happen at the US capitol. What is in your mind said what did you think when you saw that happening here in the United States well. I think you're just hit the nail on the head I mean that was the difference when you're in a word sound. And you would think US military you feel. Your team your and you're protected in some ways here it is so unbelievable. To be to see attacks by fellow Americans. On the capital that is what was so stunning and the most dangerous. Place you can be is in the middle of a frenzied mob. And be a target I mean to hear fellow Americans hadn't been I'm I've heard and it trump rallies all of our reporters who covered trump rallies have heard it to me it was or theater. It does trump rallies before this was not theater date these were real attacks they were really attacking. The capital they were attacking journalists and both of those both so both of those things are what president trump has talked about. Ceaselessly. Since he became president that we are the enemy of the people and didn't go to the capitol that's what this is all about that's what this impeachment. Hearing is all about right now. That and I I've rarely like to talk about I rarely bring up the the attacks on journalists sent man when he's been saying for four years. Because we don't really like to make it about us but there was a palpable difference that day on they hailed you truly felt like people were targeting you as well of course I know there are some very brave. Target interest New York Times photographer for example inside the building who was attacked and thrown down and cameras smashed. That that all happened. On American soil and that is what so so disturbing but you do not want to be by a frenzied mob. Like that. My instincts definitely kicked in and day to try to be careful. And to try to back up and glad to hear Martha because this is something we haven't heard. A ton about as far as the events last week but we did here in the security briefing yesterday from the FBI and the acting AG in DC that there were attacks on the media that happened that day. Now they're definitely Wear and down you know by name it's very personal. IA you know I would certainly tell my colleagues to be very careful in a situation like that in just turn and walk away. You that that is not where you should try to be particularly brave the frenzied mob where there after you. Turn around a walk away or do whatever you can. And I know we had some good terrific security people with us. Who were helpful as well in those situations but. It is a frightening and dangerous situation and we all continue to be. Very carefully and Martha and I you're also watching the day's proceedings unfold what's it like for you having been there to listen. Cities congress members on both sides of the aisle having to vote in an impeachment weather also in a way acting as witnesses. To the crime that they are alleging against the president. Well I. I think you know they the very evening last Wednesday evening when when they resumed. With the certification. Of the electoral. Everything lectures. That was a moment of pride that everybody went back to work they didn't let those rioters does insurrection NS. Those who desecrated our capital. Take over. And disrupt the democracy they went ahead in did it so take to share about this it is still. Things though so quickly it is still extraordinary. To look at what's happening today remember. A year ago we were in another impeachment. A bearish hearing. I was in new York at the time watching the impeachment then and then of course cove it and and I and I think that's another thing we we can't forget. We were act last Wednesday what could turn out to be in their mother of all super spreader events. They were mask less they were up close. Thing we've already heard members of congress. Who have tested positive for cope a nineteen who were huddled inside. The capital and some other members refuse to Wear a mask even when they were in that close quarters. And there were riots outside so I think it's also something that was really startling. Last week and we were. Obviously had masks on and took great care and things are. Okay. So far but it it it yet it can't forget that in the middle of all this in the middle of yet another impeachment hearing. We are also still in the middle. And we hope we see an end soon. Of the path of a worldwide pandemic that is killing so so many of our citizens this is a country in need of healing and so many ways that's for sure Martha Raddatz thank you as always. You bet thanks.

