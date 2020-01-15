Transcript for Michael Avenatti’s bail revoked

A judge in California has revoked bail for attorney Michael Abbott knotty after he was arrested on new charges today Evan Audi was arrested. This morning in Los Angeles prosecutors say he's continue to commit financial crimes. While awaiting trial on charges it stole from a client. A bodies trial in New York was set to start next week he will likely now be escorted to New York by law enforcement. He's accused of trying to extort 25 million dollars from Nike.

