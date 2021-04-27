Michigan citizens take on gerrymandering with redrawn congressional map

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer explores Michigan’s effort to take on gerrymandering by drawing more competitive congressional districts, and the debate on whether the effort hurts Black voters.

