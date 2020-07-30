Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Nancy Pelosi remembers Rep. John Lewis at funeral
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:02","description":"Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton also attended the service.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72080112","title":"Nancy Pelosi remembers Rep. John Lewis at funeral","url":"/Politics/video/nancy-pelosi-remembers-rep-john-lewis-funeral-72080112"}