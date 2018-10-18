Transcript for Native American calls North Dakota voter ID law 'unconstitutional'

Today these gonna get my idea updated went to tableau was in got my idea updated you know I think one vote because if there. Address. Dated and he got to have a physical address no PO box numbers. Why they are restricting us to vote his leg. Unconstitutional because we have a right to vote despite. Where we live their ten everything they can can. Manipulate so they can have their way. Republican way.

