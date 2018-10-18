Native American calls North Dakota voter ID law 'unconstitutional'

More
Bill Lefthand had to change his ID to comply with the state's strict voting law.
0:32 | 10/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Native American calls North Dakota voter ID law 'unconstitutional'
Today these gonna get my idea updated went to tableau was in got my idea updated you know I think one vote because if there. Address. Dated and he got to have a physical address no PO box numbers. Why they are restricting us to vote his leg. Unconstitutional because we have a right to vote despite. Where we live their ten everything they can can. Manipulate so they can have their way. Republican way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58597979,"title":"Native American calls North Dakota voter ID law 'unconstitutional'","duration":"0:32","description":"Bill Lefthand had to change his ID to comply with the state's strict voting law.","url":"/Politics/video/native-american-calls-north-dakota-voter-id-law-58597979","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.