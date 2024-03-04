Nick Troiano on Super Tuesday and solving partisan divide through election reform

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with executive director of Unite America, Nick Troiano, about Super Tuesday and discussing his book "The Primary Solution: Rescuing our Democracy from the Fringes."

March 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live