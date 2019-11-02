Transcript for Omar apologizes after Democratic leaders criticize her 'anti-Semitic comments'

There's an apology tonight from freshman democratic representative Gil on Omar she has quote unequivocally apologize for tweets that were considered anti semantic. The Minnesota congresswoman was fiercely criticized by members of both parties including a stern rebuke from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. After suggesting that support for Israel was fueled by money. From a lobbying group.

