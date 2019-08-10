Transcript for Partner and sister of gay man who was fired from his job talk SCOTUS case

Or two cases involving gay men who say they were dismissed from their jobs because of their sexual orientation one of those was Donald's art I use in New York. Skydiving instructor who say is that wanna his clients after they did a jump complained to the bosses. I did he had mentioned to her that he was gay at the time in the job he subsequently lost his job yes it died an accident. 124 team yesterday we caught up with his sister Melissa start I and former partner William Moore to hear his side in this case it was. Do you remember that day when he lost his job and I do volume is Sally and crash this woman complained so I was gay and now on fire what was it like I was at my desk at my office from the policy. And he was very access. And control groups that there was no way to make up and to compensate for what it was losing. So that was financially it was what it was residents of about when it comes to the job is there's no way to do find another one in the season. Dime it was so devastated when he was fired that I think this would be his moments two strikes you make sure that not only. Waiting he'd be able they get. Justification. And everything back that he deserved but also to prevent this same. Lost have people been strips. As their job and their means there are no living for from happening in other people he went to make sure that other people suffer the same disconnect. If the court she's a conservative majority court scary if they come out and of this case and say listen we don't support. Or condone discrimination against anybody can be as easy to Americans it's you know we just don't see it written into the law. All that make you feel what will that saves you. It's goodness it's gonna mean bad they don't see us as an important class citizen. So they'll be disappointed that they don't still that we should be protected. But also I hope. That and that horse event would happen that it would inspire. LG BT community to get behind their signatures and trying to be equality act passed which is stalled in the senate. Points and I think he really tell people to stand up and to. Not hiding who you are at work each you have to be dad came in and think if everybody speaks and realizes what an issue this is it has been. It you know we will deal to keep her high rates of protection place. Perry hands offices. Pervasive as artisan Gilmore eye guys this is fascinating news center here the personal stories.

