Transcript for Pelosi opens debate on House floor

And ABC news special report. House impeachment. It now reported George Stephanopoulos. Welcome back our special coverage of the impeachment of president trump on the strength of the house floor in the articles and completely against the press herald in presidential election. He did so three scheme or course of conduct that included soliciting the government of Ukraine to publicly announced investigations. That would benefit his reelection. Harm the election. Prospects of a political opponent and influence the 20/20 United States presidential election to his advantage. President trump also sought to pressure the government of Ukraine to take these steps by conditioning official United States government acts of significant value. To Ukraine on its public announcement of the investigations. President trump engaged in this scheme or course of conduct for Kruup purposes in pursuit of personal political benefit. In so doing president trump used the powers of the presidency in a manner that a compromise the national security of the United States. And undermined the integrity of the United States democratic process. He just ignored and injured the interest of the nation. President trump engaged in this scheme or course of conduct through the following means one. President trump acting both directly and through his agents within and outside the United States government. Corruptly solicited the government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into a a political opponent former vice president Joseph. And be a discredited theory promoted by Russia. Alleging that Ukraine rather than Russia interfered in the Tony sixteen United States presidential election. Two but the same crept motives president trump acting both directly and through his agents. Within and outside the United States government conditioned to official acts. On the public announcements that he had requested. Eight the release of 391 million dollars of United States taxpayer funds that congress had appropriated money bipartisan basis. For the purpose of providing vital military and security assistance to Ukraine to pose Russian aggression in which president trump had ordered suspended. And be. A head of state meeting at the White House which the president of Ukraine sought to demonstrate continue to United States support for the government of Ukraine. In the face of Russian aggression. Three faced with the public revelation. Of his actions president trump ultimately released the military and security assistance. To the government of Ukraine but has persisted and openly and corruptly urging and soliciting Ukraine. To undertake investigations for his personal political benefit. These actions were consistent with president Trump's previous invitations a foreign interference in United States elections. In all of this president trumped abuse the powers of the presidency by ignoring and injuring national security. And other vital national interests to obtain an improper personal political benefit. He has also betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections. Where for president drop by such conduct has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security. And the constitution if allowed to remain an office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self governance and the rule of law. President trump thus warrants impeachment and trial removal from office. And disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor trust or profit under the United States. Article two obstruction of congress. The constitution provides that the House of Representatives. Shall have the sole power of impeachment and that the president shall be removed from office on impeachment for. And conviction of treason bribery. Or other high crimes and misdemeanors. In his conduct of the office of president of the United States and in violation of his constitutional oath. Beat flee to execute the office of president of the United States. And to the best of his ability preserve. Protect and defend the constitution of the United States. And in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. Donald. By the House of Representatives pursuant to its sole power of impeachment. President trump has abused the powers of the presidency in a manner offensive to you in subversive of the constitution. In that. The house of represented as has engaged in an impeachment inquiry. Focused on president trumps corrupt solicitation of the government of Ukraine to interfere in the 20/20 United States presidential election. As part of this impeachment inquiry the committee is undertaking the investigation. Served subpoenas seeking documents and testimony. Deemed vital to the inquiry from various executive branch agencies and offices. And current and former officials. In response without lawful cause were excuse. President trump directed executive branch agency is offices and officials not to comply with those subpoenas. President trump does enter posed the powers of the presidency against the lawful subpoenas of the House of Representatives. And as soon to consult functions and judgments necessary to the exercise that exercise of the sole power of impeachment. Vested by the constitution in the House of Representatives. President trump abuse the powers of his high office through the following means. One directing the White House to defy it lawful subpoena. By withholding the production of documents sought therein by the committees. To. Directing other executive branch agencies and offices to defied lawful subpoenas. And withhold the production of documents and records from the committee's. In response to which the department of state Office of Management and Budget department of energy and Department of Defense refuse to produce a single document or record. Three directing current and former executive branch officials not to cooperate with the committee's. In response to which nine administration officials defied subpoenas for testimony in namely. John-Michael Mick Albanians Robert B blue layer. Johnny Eisenberg Michael Ellis Preston balls Griffith Russell T vote Michael Duffy brand McCormick in teeple Rick direct Buell. These actions were consistent with president Trump's previous efforts to undermine United States government. Investigations. Into foreign interference in United States elections. Through these actions president trump sought to irrigate to himself the right to determine the propriety its scope and nature of an impeachment inquiry. Into his own conduct as well as the unilateral prerogative to deny any and all information to the House of Representatives. And the exercise of its sole power of impeachment. In the history of the republic no president has ever ordered the complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry. We're sought to obstruct and impede so comprehensively the ability of the House of Representatives. To investigate high crimes and misdemeanors. This abuse of office served to cover up the president's own repeated misconduct. And to seize and control the power of impeachment and thus to nullify it vital constitutional safeguard vested solely in the House of Representatives. In all of this president trump has acted in a manner contrary to the stress as president. In subversive of constitutional government to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice. Into the manifest injury of the people of the United States. We're for president trumped by such conduct has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the constitution if allowed to remain in office. And has acted in a manner grossly incompatible. But self governance and the rule of law. President trump just warrants impeachment and trial. Removal from office and disqualification. To hold and enjoy any office of honor trust or profit under the United States. Tune about either reading clerk of the house regenerative impeachment. And 67. The amended in the nature of a substitute recommended by the committee on judiciary is adopted the resolution shall be debatable thanks for six hours equally divided. And controlled by the chair and ranking member of the committee on the judiciary. Or their respective designees the gentleman from New York mr. Nadler. And the gentleman from Georgia mr. Collins each took control three hours the chair now recognizes the gentleman from New York mr. Nadler. Menace bigger. I ask unanimous consent. That all members may have five legislative days in which to revise and extend their remarks and insert extraneous material and a tray is 755 that objection so order. Who's to speak man speaker I now yield one minute to the distinguished speaker of the house. Generally these distinguished speakers recognized for one minute and. Thank you madam speaker I thank the gentlemen for your gonna offers tremendous leadership. I can hear closely. We can't hear compete. The presiding later. In the day. My colleagues. This morning and every morning when we come together members drive and pledge allegiance to the flag. Every day all across America. Children in school members of the military. Officials and those who. Specifically engaged also. Pledge allegiance to the flag. Let us recall what that pledged that if I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to Doug great public. To the republic. For which instead. One nation under god indivisible. With liberty and justice for all. The republic for which it stands. Is what we are here to talk about today. A republic. If we can keep it. We gather today under the dome of this temple of democracy. To exercise one of the most solemn powers that this by the can take. The impeachment of the president of the United States. No member regardless of party or politics comes to congress to impeach a president. But every one of us as our First Act as a member of congress. Still it on this historic house floor before our beautiful American flag and raised our hand. In this show picked up. I do slot solemnly swear that I will support and defend the constitution of the United States. Against all enemies foreign and domestic. So help me. For 230. Years members have taken that sacred oath which makes us custodians. Of the constitution. When I founders declared independence established. A new nation they crafted a system of government unlikely ever won ever seen before. A republic. Starting with the sacred words we the people. For centuries Americans have fought and died to defend democracy. For the people. But very sadly now. Our founders' vision of a republic is under threat from actions from the White House that is why today. As speaker of the house I soundly and sadly opened the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States. If we do not act now we would be derelict in our duty it is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice. But we are discussing today is the established fact that the president violated the constitution. Is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security. And the integrity of our elections the basis of our democracy. Hundreds of historians legal scholars and formal prosecutors. But pilots a party had stayed. It that the president committed impeachable offenses. Since today is a national civics lesson. Though a sad one I submit these documents for the record and commend them for students to study. Out objection so order thanking them speak. What we're discussing today is established fact that the president again violated the constitution. It is a matter of fact that the president is again an ongoing threat to our national security. And the testimony of decorated war heroes distinguished diplomat and patriotic career public servants some of the president's own appointees. Over the past week have told us this. The president used the power of his public office to obtain an improper personal political benefit. At the expense of America's national security. When the president weaken the democratic ally that is advancing American security interest by fighting an American. Adversary the president weakens a map. This abuse of power also jeopardizes. The integrity of our elections. All Americans agree that American voters to choose our president. Not some foreign government. The founders understood. That is profoundly corrosive for our democracy. For a president to invite interference. And our elections. As George Washington our nation's paid. Under whose gaze we stand today warned. History and experience proved. That foreign influence is one of the most painful photos of Republican. Government. George Washington. Sadly. The American people have witnessed further wrong for the president which necessitate. The second article of impeachment. Obstruction of congress. When the president's wrongdoing was revealed he launched an unprecedented. Indiscriminate. And categorical campaign of defiance. And obstruction. Never before in the history ever nation have we seen a president to player and active active he is above the law. The president goes even so far as to say and act on this absurdity when he says. Article two says I can do what ever I want. No it just went. That recklessness is a profound violation of the constitution. And Arab republic which in door because of our system of separation of power. Three coequal branches in each a check and balance on the other. A republic. Again if we can keep it. The founder's great fear of a broad look Iraq president is the very reason why they enshrined impeachment. In the constitution. As one founder William Davey of North Carolina warned. Unless the constitution contained an impeachment provision. A president might spare no efforts for Maine's what ever. To get himself re elect. Another founder George Mason. Insisted that the president who are cured his appointment in the first instance through improper and corrupt acts. Might repeat his guilt and return to power. We congress. Article one the legislative friends must stand up and make clear to the American people. A to all people that this body still stands by the principles enshrined in the constitution. And defended. By generations of Americans. Last week. And observance of the 75 anniversary of the battle of involves members channel two that hallowed ground. To express our gratitude. To the heroes that freed them. Who sacrificed everything to secure victory of freedom over tyranny not just for America. But for the world. The veteran to that battle who who has their and their ninety's. I told us how after the war was won the Europeans June they. They liberated would ask why did you risk that's you don't know us and give your lives to save us we're not Americans. And our men would say we came here to fight for you not because you are Americans. The cuts we are Americans. As our beloved Shannon Elijah Cummings and oversight committee chair are northstar. Said when announcing his support for this action. Quote when the history books are written about this tumultuous era. I want them to show that I was among those in the House of Representatives who stood up to lawlessness. As Jeremy. He also said. Almost pathetically. When we are dancing with the angels the question will be. What we did did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact. A lies as you know has since passed on now he is dancing with the angels. And I know that he and all of us here are very proud of the moral courage of members went to honor the vision of our founders or a republic. The sacrifice of our men and women in uniform to defend it and the aspirations. Of our children to live freely within. Today we are here to defend democracy. For the people know god bless America. I yield back the balance of. My time extraordinary sitting there and speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi. When the president ongoing threat to national security she says he gave us no choice he must move. To impeach. Neighbors that's because been driving this process from the moment she has signed in September the incarnation began march. And George as we have been saying all morning this is something that the speaker does not relish this is not a move that she was looking forward to even wanted to make but actually made very clear there she feels the president gained her no choice. And she has also been very adamant this is and somber day she essentials feeling sad today is not a political victory. The ranking Republican on that future committee dot com. It's matter what date they would schedule it. Nothing else. In fact how it even began to be look even further was on September 24 the speaker announced an impeachment inquiry before even seeing the call transcript there we're gonna hear so much about today. You know it's not about. What this body candid in his constitutional load the Nobel lot of constitutional and founder thrown around and will be all day today. But there's one thing and I'll mention all along and that is also the founder for very concerned about a partisan impeachment in which politics of the majority who have their strength. Can to what they want to do your regardless of any facts. In fact I've said it before and I'll say it again I do not believe no matter what was said today any and what has been said this is not a solemn occasion when you go looking for something for three years. And especially this year since January you ought to be excited when you found it but they can't. Because I know what is now happening to me last night and I'll thinking about it plot we keep columnist the solemn occasion when you've been warning to do this ever since the gentleman was elected mr. Brent. Came boarding did. What keeps ball hit for the American people but yet they want to impeach him. As they hit me now I'm out. The reason they award just now they realize they want I told them and have been telling them for the last few weeks that they kept the clock in the calendar terrible masters. The clock and the calendar terrible mastered they do not care about anything except getting that gone and the calendar picks. They do not care about facts they do not care about time in one day the clock in the caliber will tank along this body in a very detrimental. Way. How I know this. Gulf war are members mr. leave settlement night she was warning and we're going to impeach. Well you know the rest. In my mail warning not saying now gray said I'm concerned if we don't impeach this president he won't get reelected that is probably the most prescient things that by the barge RD in the last year is they said we can't beat him if we don't impeach him there's a reason behind this impeachment. And even. A couple OC said it will be dangerous to leave it to voters to determine whether president trump stays in office. Really after we just said the pledge of allegiance we go back to the speaker's own words. And said it would be dangerous to leave it to the voters. Out we'll take you rot now madam speaker. We on the Republican side have no problem taking our case to the majority into the people of this country because they elected Donald Trump and it is the matter for the voters not this -- not in this way not in no way this is being done it is trampled everything this house believes it. I sitting yesterday and I believe it to be this true today Howell fight this whole process which has been deplorable. To use a word of the majority. It has been all fall. The calendar and a clot make it impressive that we actually do it quickly. We don't care about rules we don't care about minority hearing date we don't care about giving the opportunity for witnesses to be called because the chairman gets to determine what is relevant. Wow that's pretty good let the accuser determine what is relevant to the one being a keys. The people of America see through this the people of America understand due process and they understand when it is being trampled in the people's house. You see it's also not a matter process which will be discussed it's a matter of actual facts I'll fight the fact all day long. But they'll always found here today the president who did not do with being charged back they had to go to abuse of power this amorphous term beat you're gonna hear meaning me any arguments about how that abuse of power except for one thing. The call itself. The two party say no pressure. Nothing was ever done to get the money in fact they didn't even know the money was held. There's something that Brady Bunch bothers me about the facts. Or five meetings will her about those today in which it was never a linkage made. There was one. Witness that is depended on over 600 times in the majority report. It and the and after question had to say well that was my presumption of what was happening. You say this is an impeachment. Based on presumption is that impeachment based here also a poll tested impeachment on what actually sales of American people. Today's going to be a lot of things what he does not inspire. What it is not is about the truth. What is true today and I just heard just a moment ago in article themselves where is said in this industry probably actually talk about this is well is it the president. Weekend a foreign leader. You what the truth of the matter is I think the most interesting and deplorable thing that I've heard over the last few weeks is actual attack by the majority on president the Lansky. Because they realize their whole crux of their case is that he was not pressured their house of cards falls and by the way it's already fail. But if we can't pressure show pressure. Then we either have to call him a liar. A world leader. Always have to make up names to college and that's exactly what happened in Judiciary Committee when a member of the majority actually said he's acting or their complained to a battered wife that is below the dignity of this body. To take a world leader and when he does that make your case for you to belittle him especially as it will be often say about a majority. That there in the middle of a hot war with Russia. EC president trump actually did give them offensive weapons present from did nothing wrong. We're gonna talk about that already long lake we will process and we little plaques watch because the American people see through this. Well before a closed this first part. I will have to recognize that even the Senate. Minority Leader in the senate recognize that the house did not do their job. Because he can't make the case to his all members so he's. Haven't asked for witnesses asked for more top U sink in even yesterday a sort of funny I thought it hilarious. Visited minority leader in the senate went out and at a press covers that they do not mile witnesses they do not my request will welcome to the club mr. humor that's exactly what's happened nobody here for the last. Three months so today. We're go talk a lot about impeachment we're gonna talk love our president will talk about two articles of impeachment. Abuse of power because they can actually pin any bank of factual basis only the president did nothing wrong in this Suu Kyi. And in a don't talk about obstruction of congress. You know obstruction of congress as I've said before but they're excellent children saying we didn't get away and we didn't ask the right way and we didn't actually go after and try to make a case you don't want madam speaker. The clock and the calendar are terrible masters. And the majority will own that problem today but goes to the clock in the calendar facts don't matter. The promises to the base matter and today is a promise scale for the majority not a surprise. A fat where that ours are. I'm intercepts gentlemen from New York. Men as speaker I yield myself such time as I may consume Germans recognized. Menace speaker the House of Representatives must now consider two articles of impeachment against president trump. The first article charges that the president use his public option has to assure each her own government into attacking his political rival. The second article charges that the president took extreme and unprecedented steps to obstruct our investigation. Into his conduct. Taken together the two articles charged that president tram places private political interest above our national security. Above our elections and above our system of checks and balances. After months of series of investigation. There can be no serious debate about the evidence at hand. On July 25. When he spoke to president as a Lansky of Ukraine president trump had the upper hand. The president through his agents had already demanded that Ukraine announced an investigation of his political opponents. Ukraine needed our help. Both military aid which had been appropriated by congress because of our security interest. And an Oval Office meeting. To show the world that the United States continues to stand with the Ukraine against Russian aggression. President trump should have been focused on the interest of the American people on that call. Instead. He prioritize his private political interests. President John best presidents are Lynn ski for a favor. He wanted Ukraine to announce to bogus investigations. One into former Vice President Biden. Then his leading opponent in the 2020 election. And another to advance a conspiracy theory that Ukraine not Russia attacked their elections in 2016. Neither requested is premised on any legitimate national security or foreign policy interest. One was intended to help resident trump conceal the truth about the 2016 election. The other was intended to help them gain an advantage. In the 2020. Election. After the called president trumped ratcheted up the pressure. He deployed his private attorney and other agents some acting far outside the regular channels of diplomacy. To make his desires clear. They would be no aids and no meeting until Ukraine announced the sham investigations. To our founding generation. Abuse of power was a specific well defined offense. A president may not misuse the powers of the presidency. To obtaining the improper personal benefit. The evidence shows the president Tran did exactly that. Wear this alone he should be impeached. But the first article also identifies two aggravating factors. When president trumps condition military aid on a personal favorite he harmed America's national security. And when he demanded that a foreign government target is domestic political rival. He took steps to corrupt our next election. To the founders these offenses clearly merited removal from office. The president faces a second article of impeachment for his efforts to obstruct our investigation of his misconduct. The constitution grants to so proud of impeachment to the House of Representatives. Within our system of checks and balances the president may not decide for himself what constitutes a valid impeachment inquiry. Nor may ignore lawful subpoenas or direct others to do so. Many presidents including president trump have asserted privileges and other objections to specific subpoenas. But only president trump has ordered the categorical defiance of a congressional investigation. The automatic rejection of all subpoenas. The president is not above the law and he should be impeached for this as well. Congress cannot wait for the next election to address this misconduct. President Chubb is demonstrated a clear pattern of wrongdoing. This is not the first time he has solicited foreign interference in an election has been exposed and has attempted to obstruct the resulting investigation. We cannot rely in the next election as a remedy for presidential misconduct. When the president threatens the very integrity. Of that election. He has shown us he will continue to put his selfish interest above the good of the country. We must act without delay. By his actions president trump has broken his oath of office. His conduct continues to undermine our constitution. And threaten our next election. His actions warrant his impeachment and demand his removal from office. I urge my colleagues to support these articles and I reserve the balance of my time. Tonight from character. Thank you madam speaker does is it much. My pleasure it is founded. Yield and previous census can happen right now the gentleman the chairman and the ranking marriage issue to me now control the next three years a time they'll be allocating to members of their party we expect this to go on for about. Two and half to three.

