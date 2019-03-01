Transcript for Pelosi recaptures speaker's gavel

There for the honorable Nancy validity of the state of California. Having received a majority of the votes cast. Is duly elected speaker of the house the record that. And to the speaker of the house. Nancy Pelosi. Extend to you this gap. Working together. Well we will redeem the promise of the American dream for every family. Advancing progress. For every community. We must be champions of the middle class. And all those who aspired to it because that a plant. Is the backbone of our democracy. We must fight for the middle class that is fair and fiscally sound. Protecting Medicare Medicaid and social since you. And I pledge that congress will be transparent. Bipartisan. And unifying. That would seek to reach across the aisle in this chamber and across divisions. Across our nation. As he takes the oath of office today. We accept responsibility. As daunting and demanding as any that previous generations. Of the leadership had faith to together we will let it be known. That this house will truly be the people of how. If the gentlewoman from California would please raise or rein in which you're doing. Do you solemnly swear. That you will support and defend the constitution. Of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. That you'll bear true faith and allegiance to the same. That you take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion. And that you well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office a which you're about to enter so help you god. Comrade choice Mattapan.

