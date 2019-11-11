Transcript for President Trump speaks at Veterans Day Parade

Today we come together as one nation to salute to veterans of the United States armed forces. The greatest warriors. To ever walk the face of the year. Our veterans risked everything for us now it is our duty to serve and protect them every single day of our lives. It is truly a nodded to come back to New York City. Right here in Madison square park to be the first president ever to attend America's parade. To every veteran here with us to the thousands preparing to march on Fifth Avenue it'll be really something. Add to the eighteen million veterans across our country. The First Lady and I have come to express the everlasting love and loyalty. 327. Million Americans. I want to recognize Department of Veterans Affairs deputy secretary. James burn for joining us thank you James thank you James. Great job. I'm pleased to report. That our administration. Add to all of the work that we've done the veterans satisfaction with the VA is at 90% it's the highest rate ever recorded. In the history of this particular program and that's awfully good and we're very proud of you in the secretary thank you very much great job. Also with us is New York City mayor bill to blah zero. Thank you very much mr. mayor thank you I. Along with many other distinguished guests. Thanks as well to everyone at the united war veterans council for putting on this incredible event included Bill White. Doug the gallon at a very special acknowledgment to someone who has devoted his life to this parade. Marine Vietnam veteran did speak out back here. Thank shoe each of you wouldn't. All of the supporters whose generosity. Make this brave possible tremendous amounts of work has been done them. Tremendous frankly amounts of money has been donated and we appreciated and we appreciate Stanley. We're very glad to be joined as well by the honorary grand Marshal of the parade Marine Corps commandant general David Berger. Add to sergeant major of the Marine Corps Troy black thank you very much thanks. Let us also show our profound appreciation to the 2009. Jeep grand marshals of the parade who have served in world war do. Korea Vietnam. The gulf war and Iraq. This morning is more than 30000 patriotic Americans lined the streets have been hat. We carry out a noble tradition that began one century ago. In 1990 and the people of this city. Filled block after block to welcome home general pershing. And his flight 5000 American soldiers. After victory in World War I. Just a few years before many of those soldiers that boarded ships not far from here at Hoboken court. More than four million Americans supported the great war and more than 1161000. Made the ultimate sacrifice. At the eleventh hour. Of the eleventh day. Of the eleventh month. In 1918. The armistice was declared. The war had come to an end at the allies achieved. A great great victory. Every year cities on November 11 we have shared our nation's deepest praise and gratitude. To every citizen who has worn the uniform. Of the American army. Navy. Air force Coast Guard and Marines. We are profoundly moved to have with us. Veterans of World War II including one of the grant marshall's. Woody Williams. Thank you thank you couldn't. I'm very much woody. To each veteran of the war the glory of your deeds will only grow greater with time. This city is graced by your presence. This nation is for every new debt. And we thank you all. We're also pleased to be joined by veterans of the Korean War the Vietnam War the gulf war. And the war on terror. You are the reason our hearts swell with pride. Our photos tremble with fear and our nation thrives and freedom. Would you please stand so that we get honor. You are heroic service please.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.