Pritzker hits at Trump for being 'rich' in 'stupidity' at the DNC

Speaking during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker said MAGA Republicans "aren't just weird, they're dangerous."

August 20, 2024

