Transcript for Rod Rosenstein honored at farewell ceremony

I represented the United States. Those are the words spoken by. Department of Justice attorneys. At the start of any every federal trial. Each of us represent the United States the entire United States. More importantly we represent every one of the citizens all ideologies. And political affiliations all races. And religions. We represent supporters and critics. He represented victims and criminalists. Our oath of office begins. With a promise to support and defend the constitution. The point is to establish a legal duty. Overrides loyalty to anyone else. And in the final cause of that out. We swear to well and faithfully discharge. The duties of the office. You can only to fill that charge if you understand the duties. I served under five presidents. And nine senate confirmed attorneys general. Tenet's account of our twice we're not quite sure about him. I spent most of my career outside Washington. But I work at headquarters. Three times for years nearly 1990s. As the trial attorney. Four years in the early two thousands supervisor. And for the past two years in my country. I frequently speak about the inspiration I draw from three aspects of this main justice building. You are it contains. The people and employs. And the principles. That it represents. Every floor this building contains reminders for me if euros mentors and friends. They taught me that political considerations may influence policy decisions but when it comes to individual cases. This department stands apart from politics. Attorney general Jeff Sessions told us. To follow regular order. And ensure the nonpartisan administration of justice. And that is what we did every day.

