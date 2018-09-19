Transcript for Senators weigh in on upcoming deadline for Ford testimony on Kavanaugh allegations

What's your message today to to Christine brought to court. Please attend the hearing. We're not going to cancel any hearing. Until the last man. When the last man. Two last me you won't some casualties so. Monday. Go ahead. Will. That we we wanna hear from Marie best group here when she said she wanted to appear but if you change your mind and refused to appear there's not much we can do. Do we can't force her to do. And so nothing really else would remain the investigation background. The judge who would go to. I think say it testify on Monday court cannot be heard I think it's fairly outrageous from the jump the gun on this. And I would like to seen. An investigation done FBI is equipped to do that it. Pretty quickly where there needs to be some element. Impartial investigation. Would that information when that meeting. Before we have a public spectacle. We're not consultant. Acting have us come together and figure out of this we proceed not this seat of the pants stuff and the latest. Being a letter from the chairman to the Democrats think we have done everything we can to contact their that is such bull. I can heightened state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.