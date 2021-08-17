Transcript for Taliban takeover raises questions about potential intelligence failures

And the Taliban takeover is raising questions about how US was caught off guard so badly many are blaming an intelligence failure but some officials tell ABC intelligence did warn of a quick television take over. But leadership didn't listen so here with more on what happens next has met him all right former deputy assistant secretary defense. For the Middle East make thanks for ad coming back on. You know president Biden himself admits that d.s situation unfolded more quickly. Then the administration had anticipated so how exactly did that happen. So the first than addressed the issue of the intelligence failure but who are aware that the Pentagon I would see now. Career sort of biased I can tell you that. Be it held community did predict that went US forces. All that the Taliban would eventually take a leave the country and the government had an. Off. So it happened quicker than I think most including utility knee expected. To call this an internal each failure I don't accuse is accurate. On. Situation in Afghanistan that is one that is quite frankly very difficult of many veterans but I want to be veterans in the last days. You understand why it is important to point out that 66000. Afghan soldiers died. Fighting the Taliban in the last twenty years. So be it and that they won't why did you like I know that personally. Writing like next. I think it was a combination. Of the US are negotiating. Mortgage exit in the country. It is a combination of creating an Afghan military that was modeled after our own. In quite frankly. It became reliant on things like Kohl's leadership or. Once that was taken away he would. US forces leaving odd that felt like figure with a combination and then of course the lack of leadership. From the Afghan government mob when he really came down to it. It also critical factor all those taken together will be reviewed many years to come those are trying to figure out how this could happen after so much. My effort went into the last two decades training here. That one of the big concerns now among the many is that Afghanistan might now become a safe haven for terror groups a hotbed for terror groups like al-Qaeda. Like crisis to now grow and be able to launch perhaps attacks against the United States and other allies so. How concerned you think we should be about that. And how drew US intelligence agencies now try to anticipate get behind us that's. I do think we should be concerned are our strategic objected to going to gap has the first. Mr. remove the Taliban because they had hosted. A terrorist organization didn't act the home run ball number went up mob and terrorist organizations are still end up at an al-Qaeda and I have a license. Why they have been fighting alongside the Taliban and much of British. Your efforts take back the country on their energy audit on their report to be honest all the war trying to get back to McGinest and right now. You celebrate what they would consider. Significant. Oh victory. There are whole ideology. I do think it to be directed to your point on the adult collection. You're gonna hear a lot of discussion and opened her eyes and it we can do this other countries to wait. Qatar up. In flight claimed their but the problem is it doesn't. Help daddy going overhead dropped ordnance on the target where you don't know what it is or where it. Though he. Which went through the networks we've developed on the ground her. While many many years old got you don't they were what I can and eighty US guard there. Pontiac and that we did Goliath Alan L a mission. Are no longer they got most of them are you know like the electorate. So you're gonna have a serious degradation of our ability to collect information intelligence that we need to really even know what the correct picture is not. It should be able good man act format. Not to actually are litigated at the intelligence picture itself look at much more murky now that we are essentially leaving the country completely. Former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East making all right we appreciate your time make thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.