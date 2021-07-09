Transcript for Texas governor signs GOP-backed 'election integrity' bill into law

Texas is highly controversial voting rights bill now is law even after Democrats fled the state to keep from passing one thing that all Texans can agree. And that is that we must have trust and confidence in our elections called the election integrity priority bill or SB one state Republicans argue it makes it easier to vote by expanding the required early voting hours. Critics point the laws added restrictions it Baines drive through in overnight early voting something popular and heavily Democrat leaning here is counting. It also adds new ID requirements for absentee voting although there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the tweets when he election. Both the governor and lieutenant governor claimed the bill will deter alleged cheaters from casting fraudulent votes the Texas law did to a house. Make it easier than ever before for anybody to go cast a ballot. But does also elsewhere however. Make sure that it is harder for people to cheat at that ballot box tax. Poll watchers will also have more free movement within a polling place. An election judges who struck them could face criminal penalties the legislation will go into effect on December 3 and is already being challenged in several lawsuits. The ACLU and others accusing Republican lawmakers of violating the federal voting rights act. In intentionally discriminating against minorities. Texas is among at least eighteen states that have enacted new voting restriction since the twins when he election according to the Brennan center for justice state house Democrats now looking to the federal government saying in a statement. We need the US and it to act immediately on the John Lewis voting rights act our democracy depends on it. Democrats in congress want to pass new voting rights protections at the federal level but have been unable to due to opposition from senate Republicans. Alex for Shay ABC news Washington.

