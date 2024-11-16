Trump announces new Cabinet, administration picks

President-elect Donald Trump tapped North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to run the Department of the Interior and Karoline Leavitt to be the White House press secretary.

November 16, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live