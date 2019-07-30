Transcript for Trump defends attacks against Cummings, Baltimore

To no avail ball the glory days. An example. Of what corrupt government really do. Be Baltimore. I'm helping myself because I'm wiping out. The tremendous erupted. At stake it like that Baltimore and other. Democratic. Look at the past banners that bought the book what happened I am so. Where the well what god meant. Outlook I'd like. It added it was about what. When I got along with a. As a lot of that I pointed out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.