Trump on Rudy Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'

More
The president said his lawyer "is a great guy."
0:35 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on Rudy Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54935252,"title":"Trump on Rudy Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'","duration":"0:35","description":"The president said his lawyer \"is a great guy.\"","url":"/Politics/video/trump-rudy-giuliani-hell-facts-straight-54935252","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.