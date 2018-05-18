Trump to school shooting victims: 'We're with you in this tragic hour'

More
The president said his administration will do "everything in our power to protect our students."
1:34 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump to school shooting victims: 'We're with you in this tragic hour'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55263635,"title":"Trump to school shooting victims: 'We're with you in this tragic hour'","duration":"1:34","description":"The president said his administration will do \"everything in our power to protect our students.\"","url":"/Politics/video/trump-school-shooting-victims-tragic-hour-55263635","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.