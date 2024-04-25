US secretly sent long-range missiles to Ukraine to use against Russia: Officials

The U.S. secretly gave Ukraine ATACMS, long range missiles that can reach deep into Russian-held areas, and U.S. officials say Ukraine used them over the last week

April 25, 2024

