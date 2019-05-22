VA med school releases Northam yearbook report

More
On Wednesday the Eastern Virginia Medical School released its report into a racist photo that appeared on the yearbook page of Governor Ralph Northam.
2:13 | 05/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for VA med school releases Northam yearbook report

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:13","description":"On Wednesday the Eastern Virginia Medical School released its report into a racist photo that appeared on the yearbook page of Governor Ralph Northam.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63202675","title":"VA med school releases Northam yearbook report","url":"/Politics/video/va-med-school-releases-northam-yearbook-report-63202675"}