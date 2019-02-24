{"id":61279520,"title":"Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax compares calls for his resignation to 'terror lynchings'","duration":"1:11","description":"In the past month, two women have accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s.","url":"/Politics/video/virginia-lt-gov-fairfax-compares-calls-resignation-terror-61279520","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}