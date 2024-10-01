VP candidates show civility on debate stage

ABC News' Jon Karl recaps Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz's respective performances during the debate, detailing the "tone of civility in this debate, in an election that has been anything but civil."

October 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live