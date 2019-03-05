-
Now Playing: Experts say now could be a good time to buy a home
-
Now Playing: Wage growth, employment search in the spotlight
-
Now Playing: Facebook cracks down on hate speech
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidates to stump in Iowa this weekend
-
Now Playing: New report shows 263,000 jobs added in April
-
Now Playing: Trump says he did not tell Putin not to meddle in 2020 election during talk
-
Now Playing: President Trump to block McGahn testimony
-
Now Playing: Showdown between congressional Democrats, Trump escalates over Mueller report
-
Now Playing: White House weighs in as Venezuela crisis grows
-
Now Playing: Democrats call on Robert Mueller to testify
-
Now Playing: NYC mayor to make 2020 decision this month
-
Now Playing: Backlash brewing after AG skips House hearing
-
Now Playing: Breaking down AG Barr's testimony post-Mueller report and where we go from here
-
Now Playing: Over 20,000 sexual assaults in the military reported in 2018
-
Now Playing: Congress moves bill for first time in 10 years to address climate change
-
Now Playing: Who is Michael Bennet?
-
Now Playing: AG Barr's Senate testimony over Mueller report
-
Now Playing: Attorney Alan Dershowitz discusses the good and bad of Barr's testimony
-
Now Playing: House Dems bring KFC to Barr hearing in honor of his absence
-
Now Playing: Trump Administration stonewalls House Dems