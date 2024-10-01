Walz on immigration and Springfield: Vance will ‘demonize’ the issue

Sen. JD Vance responded that he thinks Walz wants "to solve this problem, but I don't think that Kamala Harris does."

October 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live