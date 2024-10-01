White House holds briefing as Iran launches retaliatory missiles strike on Israel

The United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to help defend Israel against the Iranian missile attack national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

October 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live