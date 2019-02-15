Transcript for White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says she was interviewed by Mueller team

It was five we're learning that might help. Secretary Sarah Sanders was interviewed by the special counsel looking into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. Sanders tells ABC news at the president urged her to cooperate with Robert Muller's investigation. Sanders isn't the only member of the communications staff to be interviewed. Former White House communications director hope hicks and former Press Secretary Sean Spicer or questions by Muller's team.

