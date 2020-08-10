Transcript for Who won the vice presidential debate?

And that is the end of the vice presidential debate right there. What a difference a week makes. Two very different personalities on the stage tonight. They showed their personalities throughout the debate. Both by what they said and didn't say, how they reacted when their opponent was talking. Both candidates likely more effective in attacking their opponents than defending the records of their principles. Some informed questions from the moderator, Susan page, but the candidates often ignored her when they were answering the question, didn't answer those questions at all. Kamala Harris scoring on the coronavirus, health care and Russia. Mike pence trying to steer things back to the economy and taxes. And David Muir, you are here, you said at the beginning, coronavirus front and center, it was. Yeah, it is the backdrop of what we're going through in this country and the prism through which we're looking through the issues. For the millions of Americans who wondered last week, they got a debate tonight. There was a stark contrast, I should say, on taxes, climate change, supreme court, but as you mentioned, pandemic right out of the gate and you heard senator Harris say the American people have represented the greatest failure of any administration in the history of our country. That was her first line out of the gate tonight. She talked about the 210,000 lives, she talked about the audio of the president acknowledging that he knew that this was lethal and airborne, which we have been reporting on just in recent days with CDC guidance and why did the American people not hear this from the trump/pence administration far earlier than the March date that she cited. You heard what the vice president said in response and we knew this would happen going into this debate, he has defended president trump, he's been very effective in his role as vice president in that way. He said president trump put the health of America first, he talked about suspending travel from China, had mentioned what Joe Biden has said about that in the past, and he pivoted to the future on vaccines and he -- the question then went back to senator Harris, will you take the vaccine if there is one by the end 0 the year. If the doctors, Dr. Fauci and the others say take it, I'll be first in line. In Donald Trump tells me to, I will not take it. Linsey Davis, you said, which kamala Harris would we get, the prosecutor or not? Did we get that? Not as much as I want. She allowed vice president pence to be rather evasive and not necessarily answer the questions as he was asked. At one point, he was asked about health care, he answered about the supreme court. He was asked about China, he answered about nafta. And yet, it was pence who actually really held her feet to the fire at one point, he said, I just want the record to reflect she never answered the question. He was referring to the supreme court. One thing I thought was interesting, 2016, there was an analyst who said that the vp debate at that time, the match-up was like miracle whip versus mayonnaise. I think that that was not what we got at all tonight, I think that kamala Harris was rather spicy and fortunately, this was more about policy than it was They covered a lot more policy ground. Did not necessarily get all those questions answered over the course of the 90 minute, but many more topics were addressed. Before we get to more on that, I want to bring in Dr. Jen Ashton, because it was all over social media during the debate, a lot of people noticing that Mike pence appeared to have some kind of pink eye. What did you notice? Well, George, you're not going to be surprised to hear me say this, but no one can make anyone diagnosis over TV, but what do we know about ocular or eye manifestations in covid, it has been reported, though it's limited in the medical literature, that 11% to 30% of covid positive patients can have pink eye, it can be an early sign, but George, he could have just had some makeup in his eye. Right, so, we've put the questions to the vice president's office, we'll see what they say about that. Mary Bruce and Rachel Scott are in the hall. Mary, what are you hearing from the kamala Harris camp? Well, the kamala Harris team feels she had a strong debate performance here. There's no surprise in that. They say what was clear tonight, one aide telling me, they feel that pence failed to make an argument for a second term. They say that he brought nothing new, saying it was just smoother and in complete sentences, saying that folks at home aren't buying it. And George, what simply was most striking, having been in the room last week and here tonight, just now normal this felt. It felt like a normal traditional debate, despite the very unusual circumstances here, seeing the two of them separated by that plexiglass, all of us here in our masks. The level of civility. There was a low bar for it after last week's debate, but it was astounding straight off the bat. And what felt very normal about this was how so often they didn't answer the questions. Both of them often dodging, refusing to answer simple yes or no questions at points referring back to their talking points. And how much of this debate did become about a fact-check. That is something that kamala Harris was trying to avoid not spending so much time debating what really is true and is not with Mike pence. He was able to drag her into some of those conversations. And, of course, those notable dodges from both sides. Kamala Harris still not giving a clear answer on the question of packing the supreme courts. Mike pence still not giving a clear answer on the question of health care and their plan to continue to protect pre-existing conditions. Will that plan be coming. Rachel Scott, from the pence camp? The pence campaign is very happy with how the vice president did tonight and I think one issue that they are critically focused on is obviously the economy. This is a sticking point for a lot of the president's supporters out there and our latest ABC news/"washington post" poll reflected, that 52% of Americans approve of the president's handling of the economy. We saw the vice president turn back to the issue of the economy multiple times when he was dodging key questions about the pandemic and on other issues, as well. That is a very big issue for the president's supporters, one that they want voters to keep in they want voters to remember that they think that president trump and vice president Mike pence, they are the ones that can recover this economy, that can bring it back. But of course, George, you know, there are 26 million Americans that still are on unemployment tonight and that's going to be a critical issue. Thank you, Rachel. Rahm Emanuel, did anybody win? No hits, no runs, no errors. So, therefore, it's a loss for trump. They needed to change the dynamics of this race and if they didn't do that, they didn't make any gains here. I would just say that, in this case, right now, the trump /pence ticket has a 31% deficit with women voters. There is nothing that showed tonight that they not only narrowed that gap. If you are attacking your opponent, who happens to be a woman, you can do that, but the journalist who is asking the question, I don't think that helped them with the women vote in general. So, I would say that while this will not change the trajectory of the race, that therefore is a loss for Donald Trump, who is somewhere in the double digits losing right now. And specifically among women. Mike pence, I know him. You have a reporter and a woman candidate and both of them you are interrupted, both of them you are attacking, not a good sign. Sara Fagen, obviously Mike pence, former television commentator, does have a very calm demeanor, but a lot of people noticed some mansplaining going on tonight. That didn't come across to me. I do think he should have stopped talking a little quicker, but I don't think he was disrespectful of either woman. I thought he did a really strong job tonight. And what Matt dowd said in the preprogram before the debate I thought made a lot of sense. His job was to stop the bleeding and I think he accomplished that he was very strong on the economy. He really had kamala Harris on the defense, specifically on the green new deal and the impact that would have on jobs and taxes. So, I thought he did a great job. I think he did what he needed to do. I don't think this changes the trajectory of the race. But most importantly, for Mike pence, he did himself a lot of good for his political future. Sara Fagen, thank you. Let me pick up on what linsey was saying earlier, did kamala Harris miss some opportunities to follow up with Mike pence and prosecute the case a little bit more, or was it good to turn to the camera and talk to people at home? I think the second thing. I think she held her own. A couple of times she had to remind him that she was speaking. She had to remind him, that how dare he tell her anything about criminal justice reform, when she's the expert in the room. I think her face, like most black women, said way more than her words. And even though he had more words, I think she had the greater impact. The way he spoke over her and the moderator, it reminded people of last week. And the fact that he didn't really add much by adding more words. So, I think she had a really great balance. I love the fact that she really did bring the economy to him, take the time to explain to the American people what some of these things mean, which I thought was very generale, I think was very professional of her to say, debt, that's this, you know, she made another example. Let me explain this to you, and I thought that was a great way of bringing the audience in, into the conversation and I love the fact that she continued to reinforce Donald Trump's failed record among African-Americans. I thought the race question, she handled it very, very well and pence had no rebuttal on that, that was valid. So I think she won the day today. Yvette, thank you. Matthew dowd, I wonder if this turned out not to be all that different from other vice presidential debates after all. I think it's going to be very much the same as previous vice presidential debates. In my conclusion on this is, kamala Harris won, not by a lot, but she won, when we see the polls in the coming days, I think it's going to say she won the debate against Mike pence. I said at the start of this that truth and science was on the table and I thought the opening was the most important part of the debate. I don't think it's going to fundamentally change the race. I think kamala benefited Joe Biden and I think Mike pence benefited Mike pence in this debate, but I think when all is said and done, people are going to look at it, they're in the midst of this covid pandemic and Mike pence did not have any satisfactory answer about what was going on and the prosecution of that part that kamala did in that part of the debate. I think it was probably one of her most forceful points, you knew the truth, you knew the facts, and you didn't tell the American public. And this is what happened. So, give the points to kamala on this, but I don't think it's going to change the race.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.