Transcript for Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl

And we do begin with the Kansas City Chiefs big win. It was the team's first Super Bowl victory in fifty years and Kansas City fans are not waiting for a Wendy's parade. They went wild as soon as the demon that yes they did that they had to wait until late in the fourth quarter to start celebrating until then it appears the San Francisco 49ers. We're going to win. Share. This morning the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champs for the first time in fifty years. Quarterback Patrick in homes leading his team to a stunning come from behind win over the San Francisco 49ers. Give you a bottom singing even National Anthem the powerful performance being compared to Whitney Houston hard rock stadium was packed with celebrities. Beyonce in Jay's that you were there sir Paul McCartney to. Star power exploded at half time should jurist started a high energy celebration. Join the world those hips really don't lie. Then it was JO stern still sealed. Kicking it off with Jenny from the block recruit patriotic players including the red white and blue the Puerto Rican and American flights. The Latin artists use the major platform to make a political statement. Images of children in cages after the game temperatures go had a double digit lead in the fourth quarter. The homes not ready to quit even after back to back interceptions. Leading PC to one touched down first it golf so. And then another. And a third TD all in the final six minutes a perceivable title for veteran head coach Andy Reid. And behold the 24 year old QB and he suitable 54 in BP S the leaders that we have on this team and that mindset that we're never give up a fight aliens. A proud moment for Kansas City half a century in the making. My homes bringing it home I had to.

