MLB to play 1st regular season game at historic Rickwood Field

The Giants and Cardinals will face off at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, former home of the Black Barons. Both MLB teams will be wearing special jerseys honoring Negro League teams.

June 20, 2024

