Odell Beckham Jr. near extension to be highest-paid WR

More
Beckham was set to make $8.5 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.
0:14 | 08/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Odell Beckham Jr. near extension to be highest-paid WR

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57445682,"title":"Odell Beckham Jr. near extension to be highest-paid WR","duration":"0:14","description":"Beckham was set to make $8.5 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.","url":"/Sports/video/odell-beckham-jr-extension-highest-paid-wr-57445682","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.