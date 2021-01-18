Oklahoma State University basketball coach surprises walk-on with scholarship

Dee Mitchell was surprised with a scholarship while working his shift at Walmart as teammates watched over Zoom.
1:33 | 01/18/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Oklahoma State University basketball coach surprises walk-on with scholarship
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

