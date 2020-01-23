Police issue arrest warrant for ex-NFL star

Antonio Brown, 31, and his trainer, Glenn Holt, were both accused of assaulting a moving truck driver outside of the football player's home in Hollywood, Florida.
0:09 | 01/23/20

Police issue arrest warrant for ex-NFL star

