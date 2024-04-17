WNBA draft exposes disparity between men and women players

The ratings for Monday's WNBA draft rivaled 2003’s NBA draft. But before possible endorsements, the base salary for every rookie in the WNBA is a fraction of 1% of the highest-paid NBA rookie.

April 17, 2024

